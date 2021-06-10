Ryan Reynolds may only be a video game character, but he is not about to let the only life he’s ever known be terminated in “Free Guy”.

20th Century Studios released a new trailer for “Free Guy” on Thursday. The plot is centred upon a “Grand Theft Auto”-inspired digital world.

Joe Keery as Keys and Utkarsh Ambudkar as Mouser in “Free Guy” – Photo: 20th Century Studios. © 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved. — Photo: 20th Century Studios. © 2021 20th Century Studios. All Rights Reserved.

“In ‘Free Guy’, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story… one he rewrites himself,” a synopsis for the movie reads.

“Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way… before it is too late”

The film stars Reynolds (“Deadpool”) alongside Jodie Comer (“Killing Eve”), Lil Rel Howery (“Get Out”), Joe Keery (“Stranger Things”), Utkarsh Ambudkar (“Pitch Perfect”), Taika Waititi (“The Mandalorian”). and Camille Kostek (“Wipeout”).

“Free Guy” poster – Photo: 20th Century Studios — Photo: 20th Century Studios

Hugh Jackman, Dwayne Johnson, Tina Fey, and John Krasinski are all expected to make cameos in the movie, as well as famous YouTubers Jacksepticeye, Ninja, Pokimane, and LazarBeam.

“Free Guy” premieres August 13 in theatres.