Tanner Tolbert is not a fan of the “Bachelor” franchise’s current hosting situation.

The “Bachelorette” star, who met his wife Jade Roper during the second season of “Bachelor in Paradise”, which aired in 2015, went on a rant on Instagram Wednesday, calling the show a “train wreck.”

Tolbert’s comments came after “Bachelor in Paradise” confirmed they’d be having celebrities Tituss Burgess, Lance Bass, David Spade and Lil Jon stepping in as guest hosts this season.

However, the reality TV star insisted his rant wasn’t a personal attack against Chris Harrison, who recently announced his departure from the franchise, or recent “Bachelorette” hosts Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams.

Tolbert said in an Instagram Story video, “‘The Bachelor’ franchise needs to figure their s**t out, and figure it out quick. Because I think the show is on a slippery slope right now, and—as a fan of the show, first and foremost—I want to see it keep going. But I think all this host drama is just starting to get ridiculous.”

RELATED: Chris Harrison Not Hosting ‘Bachelor In Paradise’, David Spade Among Guest Hosts To Fill In

“The host doesn’t need to be the star of the show,” he continued. “It’s as simple as that. The host is the host. The host needs to be the backbone of the show and fill a role. I don’t need to see commentary on every little thing and have everything be a joke.”

Tolbert said the show should be more focused on the relationships with the participants, rather than “pre-planned, contrived BS.”

“I don’t tune in to watch David Spade hand out date cards. He was great in ‘Tommy Boy’, don’t get me wrong. But I want to watch ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’ and ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ for the drama and for the relationships, and see that unfold on the screen.”

Don’t get me wrong… I loved David Spade in Tommy Boy… but I could care less about him handing out date cards or giving commentary. We watch the show to see the relationships and drama… Not to see this “host” circus. It takes away from the purpose of the show in my opinion https://t.co/7NYPX4H74Z — Tanner Tolbert (@ttolbert05) June 9, 2021

“I just want to see contestants—I want to see those relationships,” Tolbert insisted. “So I hope the show succeeds. I hope it gets better because right now, it’s a train wreck.”

After announcing the end of his rant, he then shared another video in which he said he thinks the franchise shouldn’t devote airtime to having “Bachelor” alums give advice to the new participants.

“Even when I’ve done it, I thought it was boring,” he said. “It’s cool to see former contestants, but that’s what social media is for.”