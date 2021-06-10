Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson still have a lot to figure out, according to a new teaser for “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”.

Kardashian and Thompson are in a better place emotionally but their future has yet to be decided. Thompson, who plays for the Boston Celtics, wants Kardashian and their daughter True to move to Boston. Kardashian is not entirely sold on uprooting True’s life.

“The weather’s been great, everyone’s been welcoming. It makes me happy,” Thompson pitches. “I have a game on Christmas in Boston. So, it makes sense for us all to do Christmas in Boston.”

Thompson suggests Kardashian and True should arrive by “next Friday” but Khloe is hesitant, “I don’t know.”

“It’s definitely weighing on me to figure out what to do,” Kardashian says in a confessional. “Tristan and I are in a way better place than we were before but I’m still trying to navigate my way through my feelings.”

Elsewhere in the confessional, Kardashian opens up about having more kids and possibly marrying Thompson.

“I hope I have a sibling for True,” she informs the camera. “But also, I don’t feel incomplete if I don’t… I also don’t think I need to be married in order to feel like, this is our union.”

The series finale of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” airs Thursday, June 10, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on E! As previously announced, E!’s “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” two-part reunion special begins Thursday, June 17. You can also watch your favourite episodes of “KUWTK” on Peacock.