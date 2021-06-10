Harrison Ford swapped Indy’s trademark fedora for lycra while filming “Indiana Jones 5” in the Newcastle-Upon-Tyne area of North East England.

The 78-year-old actor surprised diners by cycling to local coastal eatery the Ship’s Cat in North Shields this week to grab lunch while filming the latest action-adventure movie.

“Everyone was a bit starstruck,” restaurant manager Connor Graham tells the Times. “He was really nice to all the staff, down to earth, and friendly. But we didn’t want to interrupt him when he was just having a meal.”

RELATED: Karen Allen Recalls The ‘Empowering’ Journey Of Bringing Marion Ravenwood To Life As ‘Raiders Of The Lost Ark’ Turns 40

Fellow diners may not have interrupted Ford, but one sneaky visitor managed to snap a pic of the actor at the restaurant and shared it on social media.

Just Harrison Ford. On his bike. In North Shields. Today. pic.twitter.com/wq3Hyn296T — KThomas O (@soullessparty) June 8, 2021

While filming in England, Ford been making the most of his lunch breaks by stopping at restaurants including the Newcastle Indian restaurant Khai Kahi, posing for a photo with staff.

No plot details have been released for “Indiana Jones 5”, though it is rumoured to be set in the early 1970s. Filming began this week for Ford and co-stars Phoebe Waller-Bridge and Mads Mikkelsen.