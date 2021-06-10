Click to share this via email

Brooke Shields has attended a few Golden Globes in her day, but chances are, they all pale in comparison to her daughter’s high school graduation.

“My baby girl’s graduation and she performed at the celebration,” the “Suddenly Susan” alum captioned an Instagram photo of Rowan.

In the first photo, Rowan holds an acoustic guitar. She looks graduation-ready in a cream-coloured dress with matching blazer and heels.

In the second slide, Rowan performed Ed Sheeran’s hit song “Photograph”.

Shields’ celebrity friends congratulated her daughter’s milestone.

“OH MY GOODNESS! She is so talented!!” Debra Messing raved, while Glenn Close wrote, “Congratulations!”