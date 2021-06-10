Chris Farley can turn any bachelor party up a notch.

Tom Arnold appeared on “The Howard Stern Show” this week and recalled the bachelor party he had thrown for one of his weddings in the ’90s.

RELATED: ‘SNL’ Writer Robert Smigel Says Chris Farley’s Classic Chippendales Sketch Is ‘Misunderstood’

As it turns out, the party got cut short, thanks to a Farley stunt.

“Farley disappeared and then came on stage naked, and then they ended up kicking everybody out,” Arnold said. “I mean, he was a big guy. He did not mind being naked.”

That said, Arnold claims that Farley once confessed to him that he had some hesitations about doing the now-infamous “Saturday Night Live” Chippendales sketch featuring Patrick Swayze.

RELATED: ‘Saturday Night Live’: Kid Cudi’s Floral Dress And Chris Farley Shirt Win The Internet

“He called me that week and he said, ‘I am so embarrassed. They wrote me this thing and it’s [embarrassing] because I’ll be the fat guy next to Patrick Swayze,” Arnold said.

“I said, ‘If you could be the funniest fat guy ever doing this thing, then you should do it and you should really go for it,'” he continued. “He was naked a lot. There’s no shame in his game.”