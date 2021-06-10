Chris Stapleton and H.E.R. teamed up for an unforgettable performance at last night’s CMT Awards.

For one of the most anticipated moments of the show, the Grammy Award-winning singer took the stage with the “Tennessee Whiskey” hitmaker for a soulful rendition of her single “Hold On”.

RELATED: Mickey Guyton And Gladys Knight Team Up For Powerful ‘Friendship Train’ Performance At CMT Music Awards

Ahead of their collab, H.E.R. talked to CMT on the red carpet and gushed about performing with the country superstar.

“I always knew Chris and I would be a great musical fit,” she says. “I’ve been a Chris Stapleton fan for the past five years. I saw him sing ’Tennessee Whiskey’ live, and that’s what did it for me. As soon as I knew I was performing [at the 2021 CMT Music Awards], I knew that it would be great.”

As it turns out, H.E.R. is a huge country fan, revealing Kane Brown and Carrie Underwood are two of her favourites.

“I wrote a lot of my last project in Nashville. This is because people who write in country music love to sit down with guitars and tell authentic stories,” she adds. “I’m all about including authenticity, emotion, and real experiences in my music. That’s why I love coming here, and country music, too.”

RELATED: Lindsay Ell Reveals How She Broke Her Foot After Arriving To 2021 CMT Music Awards In A Cast (Exclusive)

Back in January, Stapleton praised the rising star’s talent and revealed he would love to work with her.

“The artist I find most interesting right now is H.E.R.. She’s an R&B artist and the real deal. She’s just an awesome guitar player and singer. If something like that could take place, I would be into that a lot, just to see what would happen, because I’m so fascinated by her talent.”

Stapleton also took to Instagram ahead of the CMT Awards, writing: “H.E.R. is without a doubt one of the greatest singer/ songwriter/ guitar players on the planet earth. Fact.”

See the full list of winners from the show here.