Selena Gomez is a woman of many, many skills but she might want to leave basketball to the professionals.

Gomez, 28, was challenged by a friend to make a three-point shot on a basketball court. Rocking a Harvard sweater, the “Wizards of Waverly Place” alum accepted the challenge but warned that she was injured.

Selena playing basketball with friends

“So, my friends asked me if I could do a three-pointer and I said ‘Yes,'” she said before pointing to a Band-Aid on her finger. “I recently had an injury in the kitchen… And I may not be able to perform well, so you know.”

The “Wolves” singer stepped up to the court and missed miserably. The basketball leaned well to the left and ricocheted off the backboard. Also, Gomez technically stepped over the three-point line. But hey, what good are sports if you can’t have fun.

“So, I can’t,” Gomez captioned the video of her missing her shot.

Gomez released her third solo album, Rare, in January 2020. More recently, she released her debut Spanish language album Revelación on March 12.