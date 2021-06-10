Prince Edward is speaking about the recent controversy amid the Royal Family.

The Earl of Wessex was asked about the drama surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as senior royals in an interview with CNN.

He said the situation was “very sad.”

“Listen, weirdly we’ve all been there before — we’ve all had excessive intrusion and attention in our lives. And we’ve all dealt with it in slightly different ways, and listen, we wish them the very best of luck. It’s a really hard decision,” Edward shared.

“It’s difficult for everyone, but that’s families for you,” he insisted.

In another interview with the BBC, Edward was asked about Harry and Meghan naming their baby daughter Lilibet after the Queen.

“Well, we just wish them all happiness. That’s fantastic news and absolutely, I hope they’re very happy,” he said.

He explained, when asked again about the tension in the Royal Family right now, “Of course, you know. I mean it’s… there are all sorts of issues and circumstances there. We’ve all been there. I stay way out of it. It’s much the safest place to be.”

“We’ve all had that same spotlight shone on our lives,” he continued. “We’ve been subjected to massive intrusion and all the rest of it. We all deal with it in different ways.”

Edward’s interview comes at around the time of what would have been his late father’s 100th birthday. Prince Philip died on April 9, 2021.

The royal said of the milestone birthday, “From a selfish point of view, we would have loved it if he had been here and been with us. But then birthdays were not necessarily his… he didn’t really want all the fuss and bother.

“He wasn’t really looking forward to the centenary, even if we were. We go ahead and celebrate what might have been and his life and I think we try to turn it into something that’s very positive.”

He told CNN that the Queen, who was married to Philip for 73 years, was “actually doing remarkably well” following his death.