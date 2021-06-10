Serena Ryder and Damhnait Doyle have teamed up with Christopher Ward in celebration of “Black Velvet”.

Alannah Myles’ iconic song “Black Velvet” was recently inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame. In celebration of that achievement, Ryder and Doyle re-imagined the classic with help from original writer Ward.

RELATED: Serena Ryder Drops Dreamy Music Video For New Single ‘Candy’

Serena Ryder – Photo: Kyle Laurin — Photo: Kyle Laurin

A studio-shot music video for the new version of “Black Velvet” was released on Thursday by the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame.

The original version of “Black Velvet” was written by Ward and David Tyson. It was made famous by Myles in the early ’90s, topping the Billboard Hot 100 in March 1990.

RELATED: Watch William Prince And Serena Ryder’s Performance At The 2021 Junos

Christopher Ward and company – Photo: Kyle Laurin — Photo: Kyle Laurin

“Black Velvet” and Myles swept the 1990 Juno Awards, with Tyson and Ward named Composer of the Year. That same year, Myles won the Grammy for Best Female Rock Vocal Performance.