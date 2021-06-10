While his “Star Wars” on-screen protege Ewan McGregor is headlining the upcoming Disney+ spinoff series “Obi-Wan Kenobi”, Liam Neeson is addressing rumours he’ll reprise his role as Jedi Master Qui-Gon Jinn.

Appearing on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” to promote his new movie “The Ice Road”, the Northern Irish star was asked whether fans will see him don the Jedi robes once again.

“No, I don’t think so. No, I haven’t been approached,” he responds, jokingly insinuating that Disney couldn’t afford to cast him. “They don’t have enough money.”

Though Qui-Gon met his end at the hands of Darth Maul in “The Phantom Menace”, there are precedents in which deceased characters return to the “Star Wars” universe. After series lead McGregor revealed that he had to lie for years whenever asked if there were plans for him to reprise his role as Obi-Wan Kenobi, Kimmel surmises that Neeson is “such a good actor” he “could easily be lying and we’d have no idea.”

Another face reportedly absent from the series is Jar-Jar Binks. Actor Ahmed Best, who played the Gungan previously revealed he would not be a part of “Obi-Wan Kenobi”. However, Hayden Christensen, and Joel Edgerton and Bonnie Piesse who played Luke Skywalker’s adoptive parents, are all reprising their prequel roles in the series. O’Shea Jackson Jr., Kumail Nanjiani, Moses Ingram, Rupert Friend, Benny Safdie and Indira Varma are among the newcomers to the “Star Wars” franchise.

Directing the series is Toronto-born filmmaker Deborah Chow.