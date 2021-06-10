Nicole Kidman has taken on a monumental challenge portraying Lucille Ball in “Being the Ricardos”.

Kidman and Chris Rock linked up for Variety‘s “Actors on Actors” series. During their chat, the pair talked about Kidman’s upcoming take on Ball.

“The strange thing about Lucille Ball is that everyone thinks we’re remaking the ‘I Love Lucy’ show, and it’s so not that. It’s about Lucy and Desi and their relationship and their marriage,” she said. “It’s very deep, actually.”

“She was a trailblazer,” Kidman added. “She formed her production company. Desi was Cuban, and she had to fight to get him on the show. They had just so many things in their marriage that are so relevant today, and what she was also dealing with in terms of everything that artists deal with, where you’re up against big corporations. And you’re like, ‘No, this is art.’”

Rock chimed in, “Let’s not downplay the fact how hard it must’ve been to be a woman at that time going through, you know, just like, ‘I’m the boss. Not him. I’m the boss.’”

To which Kidman noted, “It is still tricky.”

Kidman explained that she’s had to put a lot of time and effort into her take on Ball “because she has a very particular way of speaking. I am way out of my comfort zone right now, Chris. I’m free-falling.”

“Oh, my God. Lucille Ball has this thing. She could learn anything in a weekend,” Rock added. “So they would, like, write something on the show where she plays the tuba, and she would go, ‘I can’t play the tuba. Give me two days.’ She’s Mount Everest. Just one of the most talented people to ever roam the earth.”

The pair also touched on Kidman’s role in “The Undoing”.

“Now we haven’t talked about ‘The Undoing’. You’ve been married a couple of times, so playing the wife is–” Rock teased before Kidman interrupted. “Hey! I’m on my second marriage.”

“Yes! I’m one in,” Rock replied. “You’re one in,” Kidman confirmed.

“Being the Ricardos” stars Kidman as ball and Javier Bardem as Desi Arnaz. The Aaron Sorkin-directed film also stars J.K. Simmons and Tony Hale.