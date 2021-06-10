Click to share this via email

Netflix just dropped the first trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda’s feature film directorial debut, “Tick, Tick… Boom!”

Andrew Garfield takes on the leading role of Jon in the upcoming flick, with the recently-released teaser sharing scenes from the movie over a constant ticking sound.

Garfield’s voiceover says, “Lately I’ve been hearing this sound… like a time bomb. The fuse has been lit. The clock counts down the seconds.

“The flame gets closer and closer and closer. Until all at once everything explodes.”

A synopsis for the eagerly anticipated film reads, “On the cusp of his 30th birthday, a promising young theatre composer navigates love, friendship, and the pressures of life as an artist in New York City.”

“Tick, Tick… Boom!” Credit: Netflix

Vanessa Hudgens also stars in the film as Karessa Johnson, alongside the likes of Alexandra Shipp, Robin de Jesús, Joshua Henry, Judith Light, Bradley Whitford, Noah Robbins and Joanna Adler.

The movie is based on the autobiographical musical by “Rent” playwright Jonathan Larson.

“Tick, Tick… Boom!” hits select theatres this fall, as well as launching on Netflix.