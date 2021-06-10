Tori Spelling is very proud of her daughter Stella.

On Wednesday, the “Beverly Hills, 90210” star wished her daughter a happy 13th birthday in a post on Instagram.

RELATED: Tori Spelling Addresses People Hurt By April Fool’s Day Pregnancy Post: ‘I Hear You’

“My baby girl is 13 today…” Spelling wrote in the caption. “Where does the time go?”

She also included a slideshow of photos from Stella from when she was a baby, all the way to the present, including pictures of the mother and daughter together.

“This fierce lady came into this world screaming and had me wrapped around her finger from jump. She’s so supremely powerful yet such a sensitive soul,” Tori wrote.

RELATED: Tori Spelling And Jennie Garth Admit The Sound Of Cameras ‘Triggers’ PTSD Following Days On ‘Beverly Hills, 90210’

“I wish I had her confidence and bravery. I hold her hand to love and support but the truth is this young woman is holding my hand to support me!” she continued. “She is selfless and fearless. I love every essence of your being Buggy! My best friend! I am and will always be your biggest fan. My beautiful ladybug 🐞Happy Birthday!”

Tori has five children with husband Dean McDermott, including three sons, Liam, Finn and Beau, and two daughters, Stella and Hattie. The actress is also stepmother to McDermott’s son Jack.