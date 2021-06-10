Seth MacFarlane is bringing back the beloved foul-mouthed teddy bear, Ted.

According to the Hollywood Reporter, the Peacock streaming service has order a live-action, 10-episode “Ted” prequel series from the “Family Guy” creator, with MacFarlane set to return as the voice of Ted. The star is also attached to pen the script and exec produce the series.

MacFarlane first brought “Ted” to the big screen in 2012 as his directorial debut. It starred himself as Ted, the anthropomorphic teddy bear brought to life, and Mark Wahlberg as his real-life best friend. Mila Kunis also starred.

In 2015, MacFarlane released “Ted 2” with Walberg while Amanda Seyfried stepped in for Kunis.

“Seth has a superpower of creating fandoms and ‘Ted’ is a shining example of his ability to create beloved characters that we can’t get enough of,” NBCUniversal Entertainment Content chairman Susan Rovner said in a statement to THR. “We are so lucky to bring this project to Peacock viewers who will have an opportunity to see their favourite foul-mouthed teddy bear once again.”

Collectively “Ted” and “Ted 2” grossed more than $750 million worldwide.

It is unclear when the series will premiere.