Shirley Manson wants Billie Eilish to be okay.

In a new interview with the New York Post, the Garbage frontwoman shared her thoughts on the young artist’s massive success.

RELATED: Miley Cyrus Says She’d Love To Work With Billie Eilish: ‘She’s Just The Coolest’

“I just think she’s a phenomenal talent,” Manson said. “I feel like a lot happened to her awfully young, though, and I worry for her ’cause this industry is so nasty. So I hope we all protect her.”

Manson also sees the support female artists give each other as very important to her career.

RELATED: Billie Eilish Drops New Music Video For Fourth Single ‘Lost Cause’ From ‘Happier Than Ever’ Album

“I’m very grateful to have the support of my peers, and I think they all know that they have mine,” she said. “I do believe we’re all in this together, and I think to show a united front is a powerful message.”

Garbage is set to release their seventh studio album on Friday, June 11.