The Weeknd is drawing attention to the ongoing crisis in Tigray, Ethiopia.

The Weeknd, real name Abel Tesfaye, joined a virtual meeting on Thursday with USAID’S administrator Samantha Power and national security director Colin Thomas-Jensen, and others. The Canadian singer-songwriter was briefed on the emergency response to the crisis.

Armed conflict broke out between regional and federal governments in Nov. 2020. More than one million people are believed to be displaced, with 4.5 million-plus in need of aid.

“Ninety per cent of the population – require humanitarian assistance. We can help by spreading awareness and donating,” the Weeknd explained in the Instagram caption. “There’s increased protection needed for at-risk groups, such as women and girls experiencing gender-based violence.”

Back in April, the Weeknd pledged $1 million to provide two million meals through the United Nations World Food Programme. He urged fans to donate to the cause using this link.