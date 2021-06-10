Caitlyn Jenner spent the better part of her appearance on “The View” dodging questions about Donald Trump.

The former “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star, 71, who recently announced that she would be running for governor in California’s expected recall election, joined the co-hosts to promote her campaign.

But Jenner’s known Republican status led to questions about her support of Trump.

One question, that came from Joy Behar, wondered whether the former reality star shares the same view as other Republicans, that Trump actually won the recent presidential election, not Joe Biden.

“Are you one of those people, one of those Republicans?” Behar asked.

Jenner responded, “I am not going to get into that. That election is over with. I think that Donald Trump did do some good things. What I liked about Donald Trump was that he was a disrupter.”

“But did he win?” Behar insisted. Did he win the election?”

Jenner then continued, “I want to go in and be a thoughtful disrupter in Sacramento. We need to change the system, and I want to change the system for the positive.”

Later, the former Olympian also sidestepped a question about trans athletes in student sports.

When asked, Jenner called it “a small issue.”