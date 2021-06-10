Scooby-Doo, where are you?

On Thursday, it was revealed that “Velma”, Mindy Kaling’s upcoming entry into the long-running animated franchise, will reimagine the classic character as a girl of East Asian descent.

The news was revealed by WarnerMedia exec Tom Ascheim during a keynote address at the TV Kids Summer Festival.

Ascheim also revealed that along with the change in the character’s ethnicity, the new series will not feature Scooby-Doo himself or the iconic Mystery Machine van.

“There’s no dog, and there’s no van, but we have our four key characters through a different lens. And I think it’s great. So allowing our creators to play with our IP is super powerful,” the exec said.

The four returning characters include the original Mystery Inc. foursome, Velma Dinkley, Fred Jones, Daphne Blake and Shaggy Rogers.

Many fans were supportive of the change to the main character.

