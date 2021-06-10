Quavo talks Takeoff, Robert De Niro and more while chowing down on some seriously spicy wings on “Hot Ones”.

Quavo, 29, recently caught up with “First We Feast” and host Sean Evans for Complex‘s hit interview show. Some hip hop fans tease that Takeoff’s stage name is a nod to the misconception that his career never “takes off.” Quavo says that is the furthest thing from the truth, revealing that “Takeoff” serves as the highest of compliments.

RELATED: DJ Khaled, H.E.R., Migos Kick Off Billboard Music Awards

“Moviemaker you had to record in one pass,” he said of their early recording days. “Anybody who messed up on one ad-lib or anything and we had to start it all the way over. And that’s how Takeoff got ‘one take’ because he’d do his whole verse and not mess up and we’d mess up and have to start him over.”

Quavo will make his film debut in “Wash Me in the River” with De Niro, Jack Huston, John Malkovich and Willa Fitzgerald. The Georgia based rapper name dropped De Niro in his song “Straightenin” and did his best impression of De Niro’s reaction.

RELATED: Migos Sues Longtime Attorney Claiming He ‘Cheated The Group’

“Wash Me in the River” premieres sometime in 2022.