Karamo Brown was not welcomed with open arms by everyone in Texas when filming “Queer Eye”.

Brown, 40, joined the “PEOPLE Every Day” podcast with host Janine Rubenstein to talk about his experiences filming the show in Texas.

The “Queer Eye” star came across people “who are very blatant about like, ‘I don’t interact with Black folks. I don’t interact with brown folks. I don’t interact with y’all gays. You’re in a dress. I don’t understand this,’ Vocal. Vocal. Vocal.”

“To be very honest with you, this is the first time I’ve ever had people tell me after, ‘I hated you.’ Literally have said that twice now,” he continued “And it’s because no one has ever challenged them when it comes to their emotional or mental health.”

“And then on top of that, and this is just me, I think that a lot of times these individuals have never been challenged by someone who is Black,” Brown stated. “And so you now have someone who’s Black making you open up and talk about your feelings.”

Brown also opened up about his “debilitating” experiences with migraines. His symptoms were often brushed off with Brown being told to take a pill and deal with it.

“It was one of these moments where I felt so dehumanized, undervalued, because I was like, ‘I know what I’m experiencing, but yet you’re telling me that I’m wrong,'” he said. “It wasn’t until I got into college that I really started to learn and got the education and information of what migraine is, that I started being like, “Oh my gosh, I’m not alone.”

“Queer Eye” will return for a sixth season on Netflix.