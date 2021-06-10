Click to share this via email

Connor Cruise debuted a whole new look for his Instagram followers.

The 26-year-old adopted son of exes Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman recently shared a surprising selfie on Instagram Stories.

Sporting a closely cropped beard and recently shaven head, the shirtless Cruise captioned the pic, “NEW FACE WHO DIS?”

Connor Cruise/Instagram

It’s a markedly different look from his last Instagram post back in April.

In that photo, Cruise is doing some sport fishing and posing with his latest catch, with a long, scruffy beard and his far-longer hair tucked beneath a baseball cap.