Fans of “Lord of the Rings” have been eagerly anticipating the upcoming series for Amazon Prime Video, but that won’t be the only “LOTR” project to look forward to.

“Twenty years after delivering the award-winning ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy, based on the iconic books by J.R.R. Tolkien, New Line Cinema has partnered with Warner Bros. Animation to produce an original anime feature directed by acclaimed filmmaker Kenji Kamiyama that will plunge fans into a legendary battle that helped shape Middle-earth and set the stage for the epic adventures brought to life in “The Lord of the Rings” film trilogy,” states an announcement Thursday.

The new anime series, titled “The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim”, will be set long before the events of Tolkien’s iconic trilogy, and will “explore and expand the untold story behind the fortress of Helm’s Deep, delving into the life and blood-soaked times of one of Middle-earth’s most legendary figures; the mighty King of Rohan — Helm Hammerhand.”

Warner Bros./New Line Cinema

Although “Rohirrim” will tell a standalone story, the new anime series “is being created as a companion piece to New Line’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’ Trilogy, with story and artistic elements woven throughout that will reconnect fans to the excitement and cinematic wonder of Middle-earth.”

“All of us at New Line feel a deep affinity for the extraordinary world J.R.R. Tolkien created, so the opportunity to dive back into Middle-earth with the team at Warner Bros. Animation is a dream come true. Fans know Helm’s Deep as the stage for one of the greatest battles ever put to film and, with many of the same creative visionaries involved and the brilliant Kenji Kamiyama at the helm, we couldn’t be more excited to deliver a fresh vision of its history that will invite global audiences to experience the rich, complex saga of Middle-earth in a thrilling new way,” said Warner Bros. Pictures Group COO Carolyn Blackwood and New Line president and chief creative officer Richard Brener in a joint statement.

“This will be yet another epic portrayal of J.R.R. Tolkien’s world that has never been told before. We’re honoured to partner with much of the incredible talent behind both film trilogies, along with new creative luminaries to tell this story,” added Sam Register, [resident of Warner Bros. Animation. “And so it begins.”

According to the announcement, the project is being fast-tracked for the big screen, with animation work and voice casting currently underway.