Megan Fox and Bruce Willis are teaming up for “Midnight In The Switchgrass”.

In the first look at famed producer Randall Emmett’s directorial debut, the pair star as FBI agents Karl Helter and Rebecca Lombardi working on a case in Florida.

The partners discover their investigation is crossing paths with the rampage of a notorious serial killer, who’s been tracked for years to no avail by Emile Hirsch’s Texas Ranger Byron Crawford.

When Lombardi finds herself captured by the murderer, Helter and Crawford pair up and try and track down the suspect.

“Midnight In The Switchgrass” also stars Lukas Haas, Colson Baker, Caitlin Carmichael, Michael Beach, Jackie Cruz and Sistine Stallone. Baker, who is known by his stage name Machine Gun Kelly, is Fox’s real-life boyfriend who met on the set of the flick.

The film is set to hit select theatres, VOD, and home video on July 27.