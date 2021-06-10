When Keanu Reeves’ John Wick returns in his fourth big-screen outing, so will the Bowery King.

Laurence Fishburne recently spoke with Collider and confirmed he’ll be returning to reprise the character he played in “John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum”.

“I should be going to Berlin within another couple of months or so,” Fishburne said during an interview to promote his role in Liam Neeson’s new Netflix thriller “The Ice Road”.

RELATED: ‘John Wick’ Creator And Writer Not Involved In Upcoming Sequels

This appears to confirm previous reports that “John Wick 4” would be shot primarily in the German capital, with additional filming to take place in Paris, Japan and New York City.

While Fishburne wouldn’t reveal any plot details, he promised the bar is being raised.

“I read the script. It’s really, really cool,” he said. “As much as it’s the same world as the other three films, it’s just deeper. It’s much deeper in terms of the code of the assassin and the relationship that he has with one character in particular who I think Mr. Watanabe is playing… is really the heart and soul of it.”

RELATED: Keanu Reeves To Film ‘John Wick’ 4 And 5 ‘Early Next Year’

Collider clarified that “Watanabe is actually the name of a character in the upcoming sequel, rather than another potential new addition to the cast.”

“John Wick 4” is scheduled to hit theatres on May 27, 2022.