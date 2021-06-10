WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM - DECEMBER 08: Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Queen Elizabeth II, Prince Charles, Prince of Wales and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall

The Royal Family is headed to Cornwall to attend the G7 summit.

In a major move, Queen Elizabeth, Prince Charles, Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton will all attend events at the summit.

The senior royals will attend a reception at The Eden Project on Friday with G7 leaders such as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, U.S. President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron where they will dine on a delicious meal of turbot, strawberry pavlova and spiced melon.

Prince William will join his father Prince Charles who will host a reception for G7 leaders and CEOs to discuss the climate emergency.

Queen Elizabeth, the Duchess of Cornwall and Kate will take in The Big Lunch, which will form part of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee events next year and the Duchess of Cambridge will join First Lady Dr. Jil Biden for a separate event.

In addition to the events in Cornwall, the Queen will host Joe and Jill Biden back at Windsor Castle on Sunday with a Guard of Honour and tea.