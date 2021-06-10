Dwyane Wade is such a proud dad.

The retired NBA star, 39, chatted with Craig Melvin on the “3rd Hour Of Today” about his experience as a father to daughter Zaya, who came out as transgender last year.

According to Wade, the experience has “made me grow.”

“I didn’t know anything, I really wasn’t knowledgeable about the LGBTQ+ community. What it has done is it opened my eyes and my ears to something greater and bigger than I, and my daughter has allowed us gracefully to be her support system,” he explained.

“She’s the strong one in this family. She’s a hero,” Wade added of his daughter, whom he raises with his wife Gabrielle Union. “It’s our family’s job to make sure that we listen to her. We listen to the doctors. We ask questions and we formulate our own ideas of how Zaya should be and should be raised in this world and we don’t allow others to do that for us.”

Wade and Union are parents to 2-year-old Kaavia James while “The Cube” host is dad to sons Zaire, 19, and Xavier, 7, as well as Dahveon, 19, who is Wade’s nephew.

Of his children, Wade says it has “been able to see kids in different generations at different times, in different parts of places in my life.”

“It’s helped me grow a lot,” he continued. “It’s helped me be a better parent and be a better person because I’ve seen all kids are not alike, and you can’t treat them as such.”