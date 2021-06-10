It’s been more than three years since the release of Lorde’s 2017 album Melodrama, and on Thursday the New Zealand singer-songwriter dropped her first music since then, the single “Solar Power”.

According to Pitchfork, Lorde told fans via her newsletter that the single was the first release of an upcoming album of the same name, with a release date yet to be announced.

“Solar Power” is co-written and co-produced by Jack Antonoff, who recently helmed albums for Taylor Swift, Lana Del Rey, Olivia Rodrigo and The Chicks.

Antonoff also plays drums and guitar on the track, while background vocals are courtesy of Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo.

“The album is a celebration of the natural world, an attempt at immortalizing the deep, transcendent feelings I have when I’m outdoors,” Lorde wrote in her newsletter.

“In times of heartache, grief, deep love, or confusion, I look to the natural world for answers. I’ve learnt to breathe out, and tune in. This is what came through,” she continued.

“I want this album to be your summer companion, the one you pump on the drive to the beach. The one that lingers on your skin like a tan as the months get cooler again,” Lorde added.

While the single was originally slated to release at midnight on Thursday, Esquire reports that “Solar Power” apparently popped up on Tidal, Apple Music and her YouTube channel, the result of “an apparent mishap,” before being quickly taken down.

However, once the leaked track was out there, it quickly began snaking its way through the internet, which resulted in the song released in the afternoon, ahead of schedule.