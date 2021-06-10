Director Christopher Landon, best known for horror hit “Happy Death Day” and its sequel, is opening up about a recent health scare.

On Thursday, June 10, Landon took to Instagram to share a selfie from a hospital bed, revealing he was recovering from surgery to treat kidney cancer.

“Whelp….where to start,” he began.

“About a week ago I was diagnosed with kidney cancer. I was rushed into emergency surgery to have part of my kidney removed. I wasn’t going to post about it but I kinda need to because I got lucky and caught it early. It was a fluke that it was discovered and it hadn’t spread yet,” he continued.

“PSA time: watch your bodies,” he told his followers.

“Get a physical. Get tested. Get imaging when you can. Some of these cancers are silent killers. You don’t know they are there until it’s too late,” he added. “I could have spent years walking around with this without symptoms. I’m so grateful to my doctors, my husband, my family and friends. I’ll get through this but PLEASE be vigilant too.”