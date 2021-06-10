Click to share this via email

Alicia Silverstone only just joined TikTok, but she’s already become a boss on the social media platform.

Following her debut video, in which she and son Bear recreated a classic scene from “Clueless”, she returned with a new one in which she hilariously responds to a TikTok user’s challenge: “Tell me what your name is and then tell me what people mispronounce it as.”

“My name is Ali-see-yuh,” she declared. “Ali-see-yuh. Not Alee-sha.”

She shrugged and smiled, adding a caption to the brief video: “Just an FYI… It’s Ali-SEE-yuh.”