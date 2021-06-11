Jason Momoa is definitely up for making a movie with Dwayne Johnson.

The “Aquaman” star chatted to Jimmy Fallon on Thursday’s “Tonight Show”, with the host mentioning the adorable video he sent to Johnson’s 3-year-old daughter Tiana for her birthday in April.

The little one hilariously said she preferred Aquaman when asked who was cooler him or daddy.

Momoa told Fallon when asked if he and Johnson knew one another, “I met him almost 20 years ago in Hawaii,” admitting the pair have a mutual friend.

He went on, “We’ve tried to get together and make a movie together, just he’s way busier than I am and I’m pretty busy right now. One of these days.”

He joked about Johnson owing him a favour for doing the birthday message.

Momoa also spoke about the four-hour long Zack Snyder’s “Justice League” cut which was released back in March.

He shared, “I mean, I love Zack and that’s kind of what I signed up for, whatever, eight years ago, is to have his vision. And you know, the cool thing about that four-hour piece is that I didn’t re-shoot anything, that was all there.

“So, it’s interesting when people come up to me and they’re like, ‘Oh, I really love this. It was so detailed, it explained so much.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, that’s what we went and shot.’ I didn’t have to redo anything.”

Snyder released his cut after having to withdraw from the movie in 2017 after the tragic death of his daughter Autumn.

Momoa’s appearance also saw him battle it out again with Fallon in a twist on the card game “War”, where the loser of each hand faced very wet consequences.