Megan Thee Stallion takes a swipe at the haters in her new music video for “Thot S**t”, dropped Friday.

In the NSFW clip a senator takes a swipe at Megan in the comments after watching the sizzling video for “Body”. When he tells her she needs “holy water,” Megan rings him to call him out.

The singer and her crew then torment and torture the senator before things get really weird.

“I remember hoes used to clap for me happily / Now I’m bossed up and the same hoes mad at me,” Megan raps on the song.

“Acting like they ridin’, whole time tryna pass me / Why keep me goin through still tryna drag me.”

The video comes after Megan announced her social media return, bringing back her icy blonde alter ego, Tina Snow.