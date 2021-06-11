It’s a great day for “See” fans.

Not only did Apple TV+ drop the new trailer for season 2 of the much-loved show starring Jason Momoa and Dave Bautista, but Momoa also confirmed it would be returning for a third season.

The teaser introduces fans to new cast member Bautista as Edo Voss, the brother of Momoa’s Baba Voss.

RELATED: Jason Momoa’s Co-Star Isabela Merced Calls Him ‘The Little Mermaid’ On ‘Sweet Girl’ Set

The pair clearly don’t get along as the end of the teaser shows them battling it out as Momoa’s character tries to get his family back together.

Other cast members include Alfre Woodard, Eden Epstein, Tom Mison, Hoon Lee, Olivia Cheng, David Hewlett, and Tamara Tunie.

“See” season 2 launches on Apple TV+ August 27, with a new episode dropping weekly after that.

Momoa revealed the cast and crew will be returning for a third season as he spoke to Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Thursday.

The “Aquaman” star said of the tough role, “It’s probably the hardest and greatest character I’ve ever played, just in the sense of the whole world is blind. It’s very challenging and I love the cast and crew. If I’m not fighting I’m crying, it’s pushed me on so many levels.”

Filming for season 3 is currently underway in Toronto.