Kylie Minogue is putting a new spin on a Lady Gaga deep cut.

On Friday, the singer released her cover of “Marry the Night”, originally featured on Gaga’s smash album Born This Way.

Minogue’s version of the dance club track brings a brighter, more pop-infused sound.

The new recording is featuring on Gaga’s upcoming re-release album, Born This Way Reimagined – The Tenth Anniversary.

Minogue’s cover is one of six on the new album, by artists representing or advocating for the LGBTQ+ community.

Gaga previously released Big Freedia’s cover of “Judas” and Orville Peck’s cover of “Born This Way” from the album, which will also feature new takes on “Highway Unicorn”, “You and I” and “The Edge of Glory”.