A “Wheel of Fortune” contestant named Matt offered a guess to a word clue that was so unbelievably wrong that it may go down in game show history as one of the all-time worst answers.

Matt chose the letter N, which gave a total of $9,900, a commanding lead over his competitors.

After Vanna White flipped the corresponding letters, the board then read, “TH_ N_ _T _ _ NER_T_ _N.”

Anyone who guessed “THE NEXT GENERATION” can move to the front of the class but you won’t find Matt there.

“The best buttercup,” Matt declared. Host Matt Sajak simply responded, “Uh, no.”

Matt’s bonkers response did not go unnoticed on Twitter:

Did this man on wheel of fortune say the best buttercup??¿?? — Listerine stan (@down2LARSgirl) June 10, 2021

“The best buttercup” sounds like something a person might say when the anesthesia wears off. #WheelOfFortune — Wheel Watcher (@wheelwatcha) June 10, 2021

"The best buttercup"…Matt. what are you looking at? #WheelOfFortune — Leesh (@Leesh__S) June 10, 2021

Not ONE letter in that word matched 'buttercup'! — MeeZee 🇺🇸✝️☘️ (@MaryEmBern) June 10, 2021

the man on the right just guessed “the next butter cut” and i’m in stitches @WheelofFortune please tweet the clip pic.twitter.com/cpPv6RkqOC — 🌊(undisputed) fully-vaccinated water champ 🌊 (@poppateej) June 10, 2021

On @WheelofFortune last night, one of contestants guessed “The Best Buttercup,” as the answer. Seriously? 😂 #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/Owqij66gQc — Darrel Pullie (@darrelpullie) June 11, 2021

Ok I had to rewind like 100x but did this MF say the best buttercut???? #WheelOfFortune pic.twitter.com/QG3tEI3zyg — 🪀 (@yorobertaa) June 10, 2021

The best buttercup? #wheeloffortune @patsajak how did you not crack up laughing or make one of your hilarious faces? 😂 pic.twitter.com/YxGxcFFhWo — Melissa (@Melroyvol) June 11, 2021

Despite his epic fail, Matt still enjoyed a happy ending. He won the game and took home $23,350.