Britain's Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden chat with children during their visit to Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, Cornwall on the sidelines of the G7 summit on June 11, 2021.

Kate Middleton joined Dr. Jill Biden at the G7 Summit in Cornwall, England, Friday.

Middleton donned an Alexander McQueen fuchsia dress, with Biden opting for a hot pink blazer and nude dress.

The elegant pair were pictured meeting a group of children during one outing.

Welcome to the UK, @FLOTUS 🇬🇧🇺🇸 It was great to host Dr. Jill Biden and experts from the UK and the United States for a discussion on the importance of early childhood on lifelong outcomes, on the first day of the #G7 Summit. pic.twitter.com/TrFnjJ0TA5 — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 11, 2021

The first lady and the Duchess of Cambridge met kids aged four to five at the Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, with Biden joking as they entered the room: “They’re scared to death.”

She later added, “It’s the quietest class I’ve ever been to.”

Britain’s Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge and U.S. First Lady Jill Biden visit Connor Downs Academy in Hayle, Cornwall on the sidelines of the G7 summit on June 11, 2021. (Photo by DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS / various sources / AFP / Getty)

Kate later joined Biden and experts from the U.K. and the U.S. for a discussion on the importance of early childhood.

Friday marked the first time the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge attended an official G7 Summit event, which has also seen the Queen, Justin Trudeau, U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and more in attendance.

President Biden and Jill will then travel to Windsor Castle to have a special meeting with the Queen on Sunday.