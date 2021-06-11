Curtis Rempel is saying goodbye to High Valley.

On Friday, the singer announced he is departing from the CCMA Award-winning group to focus on a new business with his wife Myranda.

“From as early as I can remember, my older brothers were in a band called High Valley. I grew up watching them practice, going to their shows, and seeing them develop overall. Finally after 10 years, I was able to join the band,” he explains in a lengthy social media post.

“Since then, I’ve been able to meet so many great people, collaborated with my hero Ricky Skaggs on multiple occasions, performed numerous times at the iconic Grand Ole Opry, toured non-stop, received number 1’s and gold & platinum records, and best of all celebrated country music with fans all across the world. I’m so thankful to have made all these memories,” he adds.

The singer explains, during quarantine he and his wife focused on their “passions, dreams, and goals,” and launched their own home goods business.

“As a result, I have decided to step away from High Valley and have moved back to our hometown in Alberta to start a business with my wife Myranda, Curt + Myr Co.”

While one brother is exiting the group, Brad promises High Valley are going nowhere, announcing there’s new music on the way.

“Moving forward, I am so excited for you to hear our new music and see us on the road,” writes Brad. “I am also excited for Curtis to start his new career and dive into his own passions.”

Curtis adds: “I look forward to seeing where Brad and the rest of the band take High Valley in the next few years as they continue touring and recording new music. I wish them all the best and hope that they always wear my handcrafted belts on stage!”

High Valley’s latest EP Grew Up On That was released in 2020.

The boys recently collaborated with country up-and-comer Lathan Warlick on his song “Runaway Train”, featured on his debut album My Way.