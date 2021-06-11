Ed Sheeran is back and ready to top the charts.

On Friday, the singer-songwriter teased his new single “Bad Habits”, announcing that the song will be out on June 25 — his first official release since his 2019 No. 6 Collaborations Project,

Sheeran shared a small clip from the song’s music video featuring him in vampire makeup.

“I’ve been working away in the studio over recent months, and I can’t wait for you to hear ‘Bad Habits’,” Sheeran said in a statement. “I always aim to push myself and my music in new directions and hopefully you’ll hear that on the new single. Feels great to be back!”

Sheeran had teased the announcement in a post on Instagram, joking about the track being his first solo single in four years.