Raven-Symone was featured on the Friday, June 11, edition of “Good Morning America”, where she talked about her recent weight loss.

The “That’s So Raven” star, in fact, has shed 30 pounds in just three months but explained that her motivation was less about looks than it was her overall health.

“I’m not over here trying to be a little twig,” she said. “I’m not trying to be, like, ‘Oh my God, look at me.’ I have a goal in mind and it’s not just weight loss, it’s really complete body health.”

While trying to remain “low carb as much as I can be,” the former “Cosby Show” actress admits she does “very minimal exercise.”

Her secret, she revealed, was being “an avid faster,” maintaining “a minimum of 14-hour fast” between dinner and breakfast.

“I don’t try to speak for anybody else,” she said, admitting that what works for her may not be effective for everyone.

This isn’t the first time that Raven-Symone has experienced a significant weight loss; she recalled losing 70 pounds in 2011 and the conflicting emotions that she felt at the time.

“The way people were treating me while I was bigger was emotionally damaging,” she said. “So when I lost weight… and I remember the moment I went on the red carpet and in my head I was cussing everyone out. I’m like, ‘Wow, now you want to look at me because I’m skinny, thanks.'”

As she explained, the reasons underlying her weight loss this time around differ from those of previous weight-loss attempts.

“Every time I lost weight in the past, it was about size. I’ve been a part of the Hollywood industry machine and I didn’t understand why every time I dieted I would gain weight later,” she said.

“I want to make sure that my body is healthy and prepared to deal with old age, ultimately, and I have to start now.

“I believe that anyone can do it and I believe when you understand why, you have great willpower,” she continued. “I feel like this is something that will sustain my life for a lot longer.”