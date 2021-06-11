Zak Williams and Olivia June are proud parents once again.

On Thursday night, Robin Williams’ son shared the happy news on Instagram that he and his wife had welcomed their second child, daughter Zola.

“Since joining us, she’s getting on amazingly with her big brother [Mickey] and has proven to be one laid back little girl,” Zak wrote, sharing a series of photos of Zola with the family.

On her Instagram Story, June revealed that Zola was born at the end of May, writing over a video of herself taking a walk with her kids, “2.5 weeks into being a mom of two. And my nanny is [out] for a few days. But. I think I got this?!!?”

June had revealed her pregnancy on Christmas last year, showing off her baby bump in one of the photos.