Lara Flynn Boyle has been out of the spotlight for a while but will soon be seen in the movie “Death in Texas”.

Promoting the film, Boyle spoke with The Hollywood Reporter about the project — her first on-screen role in five years — but don’t call it a comeback.

“I never went anywhere,” she insisted.

The “Twin Peaks” star also opened up about her years as a tabloid target, particularly when she was in high-profile relationships with such stars as Jack Nicholson and David Spade.

“Well, it’s not always a pony in a parade, but I chose my career,” she said.

“I chose the highs, and I chose the lows. This career I have chosen has been kinder to me than it hasn’t. If I can’t roll with the bumps then I have no business riding the roller-coaster.

“Of course, I’m a human being and there are going to be questions that come into your head or your heart. I don’t know if this is good or bad, but I have weathered the storm with a lot of negative publicity and at the end of the day, I’ll take the negative publicity and keep on rolling. It’s worth it.”

Asked if there was anything she would have done differently, she replied, “Not a thing. Even things that someone else would look at as regrets, those experiences made me stronger, made me more spirited, and made me forge through.”