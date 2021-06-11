Click to share this via email

Jessie J is back with a new single.

The singer dropped her new, self-love anthem “I Want Love” Friday, teaming up with Ryan Tedder, who serves as producer and co-writer.

Jessie J. Credit: Ashley Osborn

Lyrics include, “I want love baby tonight I want it / I want love don’t try to fight me on it / I want you and me there’s no confusion / Breakin’ all our new year’s resolutions.”

Jessie said of the track, “I wanted to come back with a song that felt classic but modern. BIG vocals and get everyone on the dance floor. I cannot wait for the world to hear this song and to DANCE and sing along loud.”

The catchy song sets the stage for her eagerly anticipated fifth studio album, set to be released later this year, also produced by Tedder.

Jessie shared an old-school home video montage on Instagram to mark the release, along with some behind-the-scenes clips of her filming the lyric vid.

Jessie’s comeback went down a storm with fans:

You returning to the charts pic.twitter.com/WfBdloFtEF — Sharon Mitchell’s Toyboy 🏴‍☠️ (@shazstoyboy) June 4, 2021

dkfsdkjg JESSIE J coming out with a new song, IS THE BEST news today <3 — Fadorawitchcraft (@Chromatiga) June 11, 2021

Waking up to find that jessie j has new music out and it’s a BOP is going to be the highlight of my day — jason (@senjasonal) June 11, 2021

I love uuuuuuu JESSIE J I WANT LOVE pic.twitter.com/Bd1Aa4KLHe — Daydreamer 101 | JESSIE J IS COMING 👀💥 (@THESTANWAR) June 4, 2021

I want love by Jessie j is kind of a bop 👀 I know I’m biased but hear me out lmaoo pic.twitter.com/NGeAcV1kIc — cel ❀ (@Olicitylovesx) June 11, 2021