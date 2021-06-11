In a sneak peek at next week’s edition of “America’s Got Talent”, a vocal trio dubbed T.3 deliver their audition for the judges.

As they explain, they’ve been together for a little over a year and have been practising each week under a staircase; in fact, their audition marks the first time the three have performed in front of an audience.

For their audition, they unleash a cover of Panic! At the Disco’s “Into the Unknown” from “Frozen 2”, their soaring harmonies immediately grabbing the judges’ attention.

When they end on a soaring high note, the entire audience leap to their feet, followed by all four judges.

If T.3 seem familiar, it might be because one of the performances that the TikTok tenors shared online, a cover of “All By Myself”, caught the attention of Celine Dion, who offered her applause.

Viewers will find out if they make it through to the next round (although it would be wildly surprising if they didn’t) as the audition rounds continue on Tuesday’s “AGT”.