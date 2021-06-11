Calum Scott just dropped his new single “Biblical”.

The former “Britain’s Got Talent” star belts out the emotional lyrics in the music video, while a ballet dancer, violinist, bride, and groom can be seen underwater in an alternate reality.

Scott said of the track, “While I know the word ‘biblical’ has spiritual connotations to many, Biblical to me is about unquantifiable love, a love beyond description or measure, a love of biblical proportions that transcends everyone and everything,” Gay Times reported.

“If I can aspire for one thing for this song, it’s that the listener hears it and fits a name, a face, or a passion to the lyric and makes it their story.”

Scott went on, “’Biblical’ gave me contentment during a really awful time: it was a song that I had almost given up searching for, one that truly spoke to me. Finding a song you feel so connected to is the closest to magic you can get.

“Lockdown had presented all of us a moment to realize how much people mean to us and how sometimes we take that for granted. Singing that sentiment enabled me to release and reflect those emotions, immortalizing them.

“The song means so much to me that I wanted to make it the first thing people hear when coming back with new music.”

“Having seen how my music had reacted with people over the last three years, it gave me an opportunity to absorb what I had experienced, to mature and become an artist with a mission.

“I want to create something for people to feel seen, heard, and represented.”

Scott’s release comes after the huge success of his 2018 debut album, Only Human, featuring the hit songs “You Are the Reason” and his acclaimed cover of “Dancing on My Own”.