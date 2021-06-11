Kate Middleton can’t wait to meet her newborn niece, Lilibet Diana.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle welcomed their second baby on June 4, and with them being in California, that means the rest of the royals are yet to meet her.

Kate was asked about the little one, who is named after the Queen and Harry’s late mother Princess Diana, during an exchange in Cornwall, U.K. on Friday while there attending the G7 Summit.

Kate is asked about her new niece Lilibet by NBC journalist Andrea Mitchell, a US pool reporter. pic.twitter.com/CVAWU7td7Q — Richard Palmer (@RoyalReporter) June 11, 2021

When asked by NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell if she had any wishes for her new baby niece, the Duchess of Cambridge replied: “I wish her all the very best. I can’t wait to meet her. We haven’t met her yet. So hopefully that will be soon.”

She then said she hadn’t met the baby over video chat, either.

Kate’s comments come after she and Prince William left a sweet message on their Twitter profile following Lilibet’s birth.

We are all delighted by the happy news of the arrival of baby Lili. Congratulations to Harry, Meghan and Archie. — The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@KensingtonRoyal) June 6, 2021

The Duchess had a busy day Friday, as she also visited a school with Dr. Jill Biden.

Kate then joined Biden and experts from the U.K. and the U.S. for a discussion on the importance of early childhood.