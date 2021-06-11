Click to share this via email

Fans are finally getting some answers following the season two cliffhanger on “Virgin River”.

In the first look at season three, we finally learn that Jack (Martin Henderson) survived getting shot while Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) plans for her future, which includes having babies with Jack.

But season three promises even more drama than that, including a funeral, a fire, a divorce, a hurricane and a new romance.

The twist-packed season will keep fans on the edge of their seats.

As well as some returning favourites, season three will also welcome a couple of newcomers, including Zibby Allen and Stacey Farber.

Season three premieres on July 9 on Netflix.