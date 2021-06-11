Disney+ has dropped the first trailer for “Monsters at Work”, the streamer’s new spin-off series based on Pixar’s “Monsters Inc.”

The new series is set the day after “Monsters Inc.” ends, when professional Scarers Sulley (John Goodman) and Mike (Billy Crystal) discovered that laughter generates 10 times more energy than screams.

As a result, Monsters Incorporated is now changing its strategy by elicting laughter from children in order to power the city of Monstropolis.

Enter Tylor Tuskmon (voiced by “Superstore” star Ben Feldman), an eager young monster who graduated top of his class at Monsters University and always dreamed of becoming a Scarer. After landing his dream job at Monsters, Incorporated, he’s crestfallen to learn that scaring is out and comedy is in.

Tylor is temporarily reassigned to the Monsters, Inc. Facilities Team (MIFT), where he works alongside a misfit crew of mechanics while devoting himself to learning how to be funny.

Along with Goodman and Crystal reprising their roles, other members of the voice cast include Mindy Kaling as Val Little, Henry Winkler as Fritz, Lucas Neff as Duncan and Alanna Ubach as Cutter.

Returnees from the original movie include Bonnie Hunt (Ms. Flint), John Ratzenberger (Yeti and Bernard), Jennifer Tilly (Celia Mae), Bob Peterson (Roze), Aisha Tyler (Millie Tuskmon) and Stephen Stanton (Smitty and Needleman).

“Monsters at Work” premieres Wednesday, July 7.