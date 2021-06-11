Hugh Jackman doesn’t do anything by halves.

Anna Paquin spoke about working with Jackman on the “X-Men” movies, praising the actor for working under brutal conditions and never complaining.

The actress was asked on Sirius XM’s “The Jess Cagle Show” who she was closest to on the set of the much-loved movies “X-Men” (2000), “X2: X-Men United” (2003), “X-Men: The Last Stand” (2006) and “X-Men: Days of Future Past” (2014), to which she replied: “Hugh was the person I was always closest with because I had all my scenes with him. We spent so much time together on the first one.”

“He is still a lovely, gracious human being.”

“X-MEN”, Anna Paquin, Hugh Jackman, 2000. Credit: CP Images — CP Images

“He got put through the wringer on that first one and never ever complained,” she continued. “It’s minus 40 [degrees] and he’s being dropped off some building onto his back over and over and over again. And still has all the time in the world to be a nice, normal person.”

Paquin also recalled one hilarious moment the pals shared together on set.

She told the hosts, “I did, at one point while we were doing the truck stuff in the very beginning, he had his claws out but he’s also supposed to be smoking a cigar, so I did had to pick the cigar out of his teeth because he couldn’t do it with his claws without causing personal damage.

“But what are friends for?” Paquin joked.