Hulu has just unveiled a new teaser for “Nine Perfect Strangers”, the upcoming “elevated suspense drama” starring Nicole Kidman and Melissa McCarthy.

Based on the book by Big Little Lies author Liane Moriarty, “Nine Perfect Strangers” is set within a boutique spa resort where nine stressed-out urbanites attempt to decompress, find their spiritual centres and focus on their health and wellness.

Overseeing their shared journey is the resort’s director, Masha (Kidman), who has a reputation for changing people’s lives (“she mixes and matches people like a cocktail,” says one character in the trailer).

As the trailer indicates, Kidman’s character is not as benign as her guests believe, with the series’ synopsis notes that “these nine ‘perfect’ strangers have no idea what is about to hit them.”

In addition to Kidman and McCarthy, “Nine Perfect Strangers” also stars Michael Shannon, Luke Evans, Bobby Cannavale, Regina Hall, Samara Weaving, Melvin Gregg, Asher Keddie, Grace Van Patten, Tiffany Boone and Manny Jacinto.

“Nine Perfect Strangers” premieres on Aug. 18.