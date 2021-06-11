Click to share this via email

Click to share this on Twitter

Click to share this on Facebook

“Insecure” coming to an end is an emotional experience for its creator.

On Thursday, Issa Rae re-shared photos from show writer and executive producer Prentice Penny taking a trip down memory lane of the show’s run.

RELATED: Issa Rae Talks Ending ‘Insecure’ And Reviving ‘Project Greenlight’

The behind-the-scenes photos celebrated the cast and crew ahead of Penny’s final day of shooting on “Insecure” on Friday.

“My guy is really leaving me today. I am already a wreck,” Rae wrote on one post.

“It is Prentice and Yvonne’s last day today and I am f**ked up,” she wrote on another post, referring to her, co-star Yvonne Orji, who plays Rae’s friend Molly in the series. “This sh**t is real. I’m a G though, I’m gonna tough it out. 12-13 more hours to go… @insecurehbo.”

RELATED: ‘Insecure’ Creator Issa Rae Says ‘Internet Culture Is So Weird & Malicious’

On Friday, Penny posted a photo from behind-the-scenes after he’d wrapped his final day.

Wrapped. Forever. #InsecureHBO 🥲 Been a life changing six years. I feel blessed to inspire black culture in the same way black tv inspired me when I was a kid. So to even be remotely in that ballpark I’m thankful. See you guys for the #FabAndFinal #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/j1EB7Mv3Fc — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) June 11, 2021

“Insecure” debuted in 2016. Its fifth and final season is set to air later in 2021.