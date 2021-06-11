“Insecure” coming to an end is an emotional experience for its creator.
On Thursday, Issa Rae re-shared photos from show writer and executive producer Prentice Penny taking a trip down memory lane of the show’s run.
The behind-the-scenes photos celebrated the cast and crew ahead of Penny’s final day of shooting on “Insecure” on Friday.
“My guy is really leaving me today. I am already a wreck,” Rae wrote on one post.
“It is Prentice and Yvonne’s last day today and I am f**ked up,” she wrote on another post, referring to her, co-star Yvonne Orji, who plays Rae’s friend Molly in the series. “This sh**t is real. I’m a G though, I’m gonna tough it out. 12-13 more hours to go… @insecurehbo.”
On Friday, Penny posted a photo from behind-the-scenes after he’d wrapped his final day.
Wrapped. Forever. #InsecureHBO 🥲 Been a life changing six years. I feel blessed to inspire black culture in the same way black tv inspired me when I was a kid. So to even be remotely in that ballpark I’m thankful. See you guys for the #FabAndFinal #InsecureHBO pic.twitter.com/j1EB7Mv3Fc
— Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) June 11, 2021
“Insecure” debuted in 2016. Its fifth and final season is set to air later in 2021.